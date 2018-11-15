There are affiliate links in here. I get a small commission if you purchase through them. Capitol Reef is definitely the most underrated national park in Utah. It gets overlooked on road trips through the area (guilty) for the much more popular Arches and Zion. While I love the hiking of Capitol Reef and how…
Continue reading ➞ Everything You Need To Know About The Capitol Reef Orchards
House on Fire is probably the most unique ruin site in Utah. I had no idea it even existed until a few months before going. This was one of the places I wanted to take my parents when they came to visit, so go we did. We set out pretty early because you really have…
Continue reading ➞ Hike To House On Fire Ruins In Mule Canyon
There is a national park out there for everybody. Whether you think you belong in the mountains or desert, underwater or in a town, there is a park for you. Well, this one is for all the history buffs out there. From east to west, park to monument to historic site, we've got you covered,…
Continue reading ➞ 10 Best National Park Sites For History Buffs
There are affiliate links in here. I get a small commission if you purchase through them. I love me a good scenic drive, I mean, who doesn't? So when we were planning one last trip up to Salt Lake in October, I knew it was time to do the Alpine Loop from Provo to American…
Continue reading ➞ Follow Fall Along The Alpine Loop In Utah
There are affiliate links in here. I get a small commission if you purchase through them. I've driven past the trailhead for Headquarters Canyon I don't know how many times over the last three summers without doing the hike. Well, I finally hiked Headquarters Canyon and it was so cool. Plus, there was a Geocache…
Continue reading ➞ Capitol Cachers: Hiking Headquarters Canyon In Capitol Reef
There may be affiliate links in here. As you know, last year in June I went to Great Basin National Park in Nevada and fell in love. Obviously, that meant we had to go back again this summer. If you saw my Bears Ears post, you'll know we did the same thing the same weekend…
Continue reading ➞ Great Basin National Park: Nevada’s Alpine Paradise
There are affiliate links in here. It's no secret I'm obsessed with the national parks. And what you probably don't know is that I have approximately a million national park things: a puzzle, maps, postcards, patches, a mug, books, stickers, and the pass, of course. This list of national park gift ideas will be perfect…
Continue reading ➞ The Perfect Gifts For National Park Lovers
Hell's Backbone Scenic Drive from boulder to Escalante, Utah is one of those things I've seen and driven past a million times since I first moved out here and we finally decided to drive it earlier this summer. The TripAdvisor reviews were pretty mixed, but we were already in Boulder so decided to go anyways. …
Continue reading ➞ Boulder To Escalante On Hells Backbone: A (Surprising) Scenic Drive
In 2017 we went camping in Bears Ears on my birthday. We had no immediate plans to go back when we left for Grand Junction on my birthday in 2018. Our plan was to do the Trail Through Time then camp in McInnis Canyon and do some hiking. Well, good old Ginger (my old 2016 Ford…
Continue reading ➞ Bears Ears To The Abajos: An Underrated Mountain Getaway
I've been Geocaching on and off four eight years now, since 2010. I tend to go through phases of it, at least I used to I think because of where I was, but now I travel a lot more so I stop for them along the way. It's a great way to get outside and…
Continue reading ➞ Beginners Guide To Geocaching
There are affiliate links in here. Hovenweep National Monument is a small monument on the Colorado/Utah border, not too far from Cortez (Colorado) and Bluff (Utah,) but not particularly close to anything else other than the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument. After passing the sign for it a few times with no real idea…
Continue reading ➞ Explore Ancient Ruins At Hovenweep National Monument
So, something you may not know about me is that I LOVE reading bad reviews. Restaurant, store, business, parks, towns, I love them all. This winter I realized that you could review the national parks. Why I never thought you could before, I don't know. Well, I started reading the bad reviews and some of…
Continue reading ➞ The Best Bad National Park Reviews I Could Find
There are affiliate links in here. I did receive this at no cost, but all opinions are my own. You know I keep it real around here. Earlier this summer I received the LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger to try out and let me tell you, I love this thing! I pretty much always bring…
Continue reading ➞ LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger Review
As you know, I love the national parks. I thought it would be fun to make a little national park quiz. I might even make a little series out of it featuring other monuments and park sites. Stay tuned for more fun national park quizzes and let me know in the comments what other quizzes…
Continue reading ➞ How Well Do You Know the US National Parks?