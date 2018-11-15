Capitol Reef apple orchard

Everything You Need To Know About The Capitol Reef Orchards

Categories national park, USA, Utah1 Comment on Everything You Need To Know About The Capitol Reef Orchards

There are affiliate links in here.  I get a small commission if you purchase through them. Capitol Reef is definitely the most underrated national park in Utah.  It gets overlooked on road trips through the area (guilty) for the much more popular Arches and Zion.  While I love the hiking of Capitol Reef and how…

10 Best National Park Sites For History Buffs

Categories national park, USA1 Comment on 10 Best National Park Sites For History Buffs

There is a national park out there for everybody.  Whether you think you belong in the mountains or desert, underwater or in a town, there is a park for you.  Well, this one is for all the history buffs out there.  From east to west, park to monument to historic site, we've got you covered,…

Headquarters Canyon Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Cachers: Hiking Headquarters Canyon In Capitol Reef

Categories national park, USA, UtahLeave a Comment on Capitol Cachers: Hiking Headquarters Canyon In Capitol Reef

There are affiliate links in here.  I get a small commission if you purchase through them. I've driven past the trailhead for Headquarters Canyon I don't know how many times over the last three summers without doing the hike.  Well, I finally hiked Headquarters Canyon and it was so cool.  Plus, there was a Geocache…

Great Basin National Park stella lake

Great Basin National Park: Nevada’s Alpine Paradise

Categories national park, NevadaLeave a Comment on Great Basin National Park: Nevada’s Alpine Paradise

There may be affiliate links in here. As you know, last year in June I went to Great Basin National Park in Nevada and fell in love.  Obviously, that meant we had to go back again this summer.  If you saw my Bears Ears post, you'll know we did the same thing the same weekend…

national park gift guide

The Perfect Gifts For National Park Lovers

Categories Gift Guides5 Comments on The Perfect Gifts For National Park Lovers

There are affiliate links in here. It's no secret I'm obsessed with the national parks.  And what you probably don't know is that I have approximately a million national park things: a puzzle, maps, postcards, patches, a mug, books, stickers, and the pass, of course.  This list of national park gift ideas will be perfect…

Hells backbone drive boulder mountain

Boulder To Escalante On Hells Backbone: A (Surprising) Scenic Drive

Categories USA, UtahLeave a Comment on Boulder To Escalante On Hells Backbone: A (Surprising) Scenic Drive

Hell's Backbone Scenic Drive from boulder to Escalante, Utah is one of those things I've seen and driven past a million times since I first moved out here and we finally decided to drive it earlier this summer.  The TripAdvisor reviews were pretty mixed, but we were already in Boulder so decided to go anyways. …

abajo mountains blanding utah

Bears Ears To The Abajos: An Underrated Mountain Getaway

Categories Lake Powell Area, USA, Utah2 Comments on Bears Ears To The Abajos: An Underrated Mountain Getaway

In 2017 we went camping in Bears Ears on my birthday.  We had no immediate plans to go back when we left for Grand Junction on my birthday in 2018.  Our plan was to do the Trail Through Time then camp in McInnis Canyon and do some hiking.  Well, good old Ginger (my old 2016 Ford…

Hovenweep national monument utah

Explore Ancient Ruins At Hovenweep National Monument

Categories USA, Utah2 Comments on Explore Ancient Ruins At Hovenweep National Monument

There are affiliate links in here. Hovenweep National Monument is a small monument on the Colorado/Utah border, not too far from Cortez (Colorado) and Bluff (Utah,) but not particularly close to anything else other than the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument.  After passing the sign for it a few times with no real idea…

navajo loop bryce canyon

The Best Bad National Park Reviews I Could Find

Categories national park17 Comments on The Best Bad National Park Reviews I Could Find

So, something you may not know about me is that I LOVE reading bad reviews.  Restaurant, store, business, parks, towns, I love them all.  This winter I realized that you could review the national parks.  Why I never thought you could before, I don't know.  Well, I started reading the bad reviews and some of…

LuminAID phone charger review

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger Review

Categories Reviews, Travel TipsLeave a Comment on LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger Review

There are affiliate links in here.  I did receive this at no cost, but all opinions are my own.  You know I keep it real around here. Earlier this summer I received the LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger to try out and let me tell you, I love this thing!  I pretty much always bring…

Great Sand Dunes National Park Colorado

How Well Do You Know the US National Parks?

Categories national park, Quizzes, Uncategorized12 Comments on How Well Do You Know the US National Parks?

As you know, I love the national parks. I thought it would be fun to make a little national park quiz. I might even make a little series out of it featuring other monuments and park sites. Stay tuned for more fun national park quizzes and let me know in the comments what other quizzes…

